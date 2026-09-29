Fairfax County School Board member calls for end to teacher hiring pause amid staffing concerns

The Brief A Fairfax County School Board member is calling for an end to a teacher hiring freeze. The pause is prompting concerns about teacher staffing levels and the quality of education. Melanie Merren plans to raise her concerns at a school board meeting next week.



Concerns are growing over teacher staffing levels at several Fairfax County Public Schools, prompting a local leader to call on the district to lift its teacher hiring pause.

What we know:

Melanie Merren, a Fairfax County School Board member representing the Hunter Mill District, warned that the hiring freeze is creating staffing gaps nearly six weeks into the new school year. According to Merren, some classrooms currently lack permanent teachers, leaving schools to rely on long-term substitutes.

The ongoing shortages are also forcing some current teachers to switch grade levels or transfer to different schools to fill open vacancies.

"There's a class where there is no teacher, and there is apparently a substitute teacher who is qualified to be a teacher, and that teacher is getting paid as a substitute hourly staff member who is not gonna stick around very long," Merren said. "So what this looks like is kids might have long-term subs, and that's not good for kids."

Merren emphasized that the impact of the staffing shortage extends beyond faculty. She warned that it could potentially affect the overall quality of education students receive.

District documents show that Fairfax County Public Schools originally put the hiring pause in place last May when the School Board adopted the fiscal year 2026 budget.

Now, Merren plans to bring her concerns to next week's School Board meeting, where she hopes to pass a motion to officially end the freeze.

What they're saying:

When asked how the district is addressing these vacancies, Fairfax County Public Schools said it manages staffing by rebalancing resources based on student enrollment.

"Rebalancing consists of reassigning existing employees who are qualified to fill vacancies elsewhere in the division," FCPS said in a written statement. "This is a standard practice in school divisions throughout northern Virginia, preserving employment, compensation, benefits, and the investment made in our workforce."

However, some local parents argue the district needs to re-examine how it allocates its resources.

"There's no such thing as budgetary concerns, there's only priorities in ways you spend your budget," said FCPS parent Luke Mitchell.

Community members and parents echoed that sentiment, urging the district to take a closer look at its budget priorities to ensure that student education remains the top focus.