Free outdoor movies in DC, Maryland & Virginia this summer
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The unofficial start to summer is here, and that means outdoor movie season has begun.
Whether you’re in the mood for Marvel, Mad Max, or Muppet Treasure Island, the DMV has you covered. Here is your guide to free outdoor movies in the DMV this summer.
Sunset Cinema
Transit Pier at The Wharf is hosting free outdoor movies on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., from Memorial Day through August 28th. These are the current listings of upcoming movies.
June 12: Happy Gilmore (1996)
June 19: Coach Carter
June 26: Captain America (2011)
July 3: Dreamgirls
July 10: Twisters (2024)
July 17: Money Ball
July 24: Casablanca
July 31: Shrek
August 7: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
August 14: Pitch Perfect
August 21: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
August 28: La La Land
Movies on the Potomac
The National Harbor is hosting its annual Movies on the Potomac series. The four-month-long event features movies of all genres from June through September, every Thursday (date night) and Sunday (family night). Below is the list of movies this summer.
June 12: Beetlejuice
June 13: Mufasa
June 15: Three Men and a Baby
June 19: Black Panther (2018) (Juneteenth show)
June 22: Sonic 3
June 26: Pele: Birth of a Legend
June 29: Paddington in Peru
July 3: Forrest Gump
July 6: Kicking and Screaming
July 10: Fly Me to the Moon
July 13: Dog Man
July 17: Bob Marley: One Love
July 20: Piece by Piece
July 24: Nacho Libre
July 27: Wicked (Sing-a-Long)
July 31: Captain America: Brave New World
August 3: Snow White (2025)
August 7: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
August 10: IF
August 14: Instant Family
August 17: Harold and the Purple Crayon
August 21: Pitch Perfect
August 28: King Richard
August 31: Cinderella (2021)
September 4: Lion
September 7: A Minecraft Movie
September 11: Police Academy 2
September 14: The Garfield Movie
September 18: Selena
September 28: Dora: Lost City of Gold
Cinematery: Mausoleums & Monsters
Halloween is coming early! The Historic Congressional Cemetery is hosting its annual monster-themed summer movie series. Food and drinks will be provided, and all movies begin at sunset.
June 13: Monsters, Inc.
August 29: The Mummy
September 12: Ghostbusters
Films in the Park - Mosaic District
Virginians - The Mosaic District is hosting its outdoor summer film series in Strawberry Park! Food will be provided through the Mosaic Green Commute. See the list of films below.
June 12: Wicked
June 19: Sonic The Hedgehog 3
June 26: The Wild Robot
July 1: The Garfield Movie
July 10: Despicable Me 4 (2024)
July 17: IF
July 24: Honey I Shrunk The Kids
July 31: Scooby-Doo (2002)
August 5: Moana 2 (2024)
August 12: Mufasa: The Lion King
Other Locations
The Drive-In at Union Market: 1309 5th St NE, Washington, D.C.
CiNoMatic’s "Under the Rainbow": Alethia Tanner Park
Films at the Stone: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial
Movies in the Parks: Rockville, Maryland