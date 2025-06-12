Free outdoor movies in DC, Maryland & Virginia this summer

The unofficial start to summer is here, and that means outdoor movie season has begun.

Whether you’re in the mood for Marvel, Mad Max, or Muppet Treasure Island, the DMV has you covered. Here is your guide to free outdoor movies in the DMV this summer.

Sunset Cinema

Transit Pier at The Wharf is hosting free outdoor movies on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., from Memorial Day through August 28th. These are the current listings of upcoming movies.

June 12: Happy Gilmore (1996)

June 19: Coach Carter

June 26: Captain America (2011)

July 3: Dreamgirls

July 10: Twisters (2024)

July 17: Money Ball

July 24: Casablanca

July 31: Shrek

August 7: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

August 14: Pitch Perfect

August 21: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

August 28: La La Land

Movies on the Potomac

The National Harbor is hosting its annual Movies on the Potomac series. The four-month-long event features movies of all genres from June through September, every Thursday (date night) and Sunday (family night). Below is the list of movies this summer.

June 12: Beetlejuice

June 13: Mufasa

June 15: Three Men and a Baby

June 19: Black Panther (2018) (Juneteenth show)

June 22: Sonic 3

June 26: Pele: Birth of a Legend

June 29: Paddington in Peru

July 3: Forrest Gump

July 6: Kicking and Screaming

July 10: Fly Me to the Moon

July 13: Dog Man

July 17: Bob Marley: One Love

July 20: Piece by Piece

July 24: Nacho Libre

July 27: Wicked (Sing-a-Long)

July 31: Captain America: Brave New World

August 3: Snow White (2025)

August 7: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

August 10: IF

August 14: Instant Family

August 17: Harold and the Purple Crayon

August 21: Pitch Perfect

August 28: King Richard

August 31: Cinderella (2021)

September 4: Lion

September 7: A Minecraft Movie

September 11: Police Academy 2

September 14: The Garfield Movie

September 18: Selena

September 28: Dora: Lost City of Gold

Cinematery: Mausoleums & Monsters

Halloween is coming early! The Historic Congressional Cemetery is hosting its annual monster-themed summer movie series. Food and drinks will be provided, and all movies begin at sunset.

June 13: Monsters, Inc.

August 29: The Mummy

September 12: Ghostbusters

Films in the Park - Mosaic District

Virginians - The Mosaic District is hosting its outdoor summer film series in Strawberry Park! Food will be provided through the Mosaic Green Commute. See the list of films below.

June 12: Wicked

June 19: Sonic The Hedgehog 3

June 26: The Wild Robot

July 1: The Garfield Movie

July 10: Despicable Me 4 (2024)

July 17: IF

July 24: Honey I Shrunk The Kids

July 31: Scooby-Doo (2002)

August 5: Moana 2 (2024)

August 12: Mufasa: The Lion King

Other Locations

The Drive-In at Union Market: 1309 5th St NE, Washington, D.C.

CiNoMatic’s "Under the Rainbow": Alethia Tanner Park

Films at the Stone: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

Movies in the Parks: Rockville, Maryland