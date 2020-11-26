Expand / Collapse search

Free holiday drone light show coming to Walmarts in select cities across US

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
FOX TV Digital Team

Walmart is bringing a free holiday-themed drone light show to select cities in the U.S. and will also be livestreaming the event.

Walmart is looking to lift spirits with a free holiday-themed drone light show in select cities across the U.S., according to a news release.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said.

The contactless experience will showcase a spectacular drone light show with accompanying holiday music such as “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson, to name a few.

Rendering of “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show.”

The drone show will be traveling to eight cities in the United States:

  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Those who want to reserve free tickets to the live, in-person events can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com.

Once a reservation is made, a QR code will be emailed which will grant reserved vehicles entry on the day of the event. Tickets are first come, first serve.

Walmart will also livestream the show on Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. (ET) on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels.