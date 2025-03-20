The Brief Spring is officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than with a free icecream cone from Dairy Queen. The restaurants' annual Free Cone Day lands on Thursday, the same day as the start of Spring. Here's how you can get yours.



Not only is it the first day of Spring, but it's also Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen. Here's how you can get yours.

Kicking off the first of spring with a free small icecream cone at Dairy Queen.

Free Cone Day

The backstory:

The restaurants' annual Free Cone Day lands on Thursday, which is the first day of astronomical spring – or the vernal equinox.

Customers can redeem one small vanilla cone at participating Dairy Queen locations. The cones are available while supplies last and customers may only redeem one free cone for the day.

How to claim your free icecream?

Local perspective:

Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen restaurant near you, or download the free DQ Rewards mobile app.

When is the first day of spring?

What we know:

The first day of astronomical spring – or the vernal equinox – begins on March 20.

Based on astronomical seasons, the first day of spring is marked by the arrival of the vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the U.S., get ready for earlier sunrises and later sunsets until the summer solstice in June. It’s time for warmer weather, gardening, and lots of migrating animals.