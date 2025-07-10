Free child car seat inspections end due to budget cuts in Fairfax County

Installing a child’s car seat may seem like a simple task, but getting it wrong could put a child’s life at risk. Yet many parents do—installing them incorrectly without even realizing it.

Now, the department that once helped catch those mistakes says it will no longer be able to offer that critical service.

What we know:

Unfortunately, it all comes down to budget cuts.

Fairfax County officials have been working to close a more than $292 million dollar shortfall in next year’s budget and as a result, some public safety services are among the first to go.

That includes the free child safety seat inspection program run by the Fairfax County Police Department.

By the numbers:

Trrained, certified officers inspected over 1,000 car seats each year and found that 80 to 90 percent were installed incorrectly.

Eliminating the program is expected to save just over $45,000 in overtime pay.

The department says the service was deemed non-essential and not part of its core law enforcement mission, as it does not directly impact crime prevention or response.

They released a statement on their website, saying, "we regret to inform you that effective immediately, the Fairfax County Police Department will no longer be offering child safety seat installation services. Unfortunately, this program was discontinued due to recent budget cuts and is no longer available through our department."

The cut went into effect July 1.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s a little bit complicated, so, especially that the regular for little small ones," said mom Faith Bashore. "It’s heavy. You have to do things at the back. It doesn’t really have any instructions so definitely if somebody doesn't really know, then of course, somebody needs help when it comes to that."

Her son is seven and in a booster seat. While she says her husband is of great help installing the seats, she believes the service was especially important for new mothers.

"I think it’s going to be a big challenge cause like a lot of families need that support to make sure that their kids are safe and that they’re like well secured like when you’re driving, especially like in these conditions like sometimes like stuff can happen like you just need to make sure that your kids safe like in the car so I feel like it’s like a bad thing that they’re cutting the budget," said Darianna Panigua.

Fairfax County police are urging families to seek alternative resources such as the Sheriff’s Office to ensure car seats are properly installed and your children are safe.