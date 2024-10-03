Free 24/7 child care for DC first responders proposed to support families

New legislation introduced in the D.C. Council could mean major changes for District first responders in need of child care.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto, alongside Councilmembers Christina Henderson, Vincent Gray, and Kenyan McDuffie recently put forward the 'Childcare for First Responders Act of 2024.'

It would provide free 24/7 childcare for all police officers, firefighters, EMS, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers in the District of Columbia.

"When I talk to folks at every level in all of these departments and agencies, I continue to hear the challenges around childcare," Pinto said.

It is partially in response to the staffing problems that plague many district services right now - the Metropolitan Police Department has a goal of 4,000 officers but as of the end of September, has 3,282 sworn officers.

Then there's the 911 call center, which has had widely documented issues recently surrounding understaffing.

Related article

Pinto said with first responder schedules - overnight shifts and odd hours - a lot of talented ones leave when they have kids.

"Having this incentive, this benefit that is well deserved in my opinion, is going to be an important step in getting more folks in the door, to retaining folks, and to making very clear that we value the extremely hard and important work our first responders are engaged in," Pinto said.

But when asked if this is a good first step, the head of the National Child Care Association, Cindy Lehnhoff said she didn't think so.

For starters, Lehnhoff said, staffing challenges are a massive issue for childcare providers, too.

"In many cases, they have credentials and degrees. They are a trained workforce, but they can go to Amazon, Starbucks, McDonald's - just about everywhere else - and get the same or more pay," Lehnhoff said.

She also said licensing providers and spaces for childcare centers is more complicated than people think.

"We've gotta quit piecemealing everything together and try to come up with a national plan that maybe doesn't give free childcare, but helps support childcare for all children," Lehnhoff said.

The D.C. Police Union is in full support of the bill to provide 24/7 childcare for first responders.

"Our members work more than 1.5 million hours of overtime each year to keep our city safe and their schedules are highly unpredictable," said Gregg Pemberton, Chairman of the D.C. Police Union. "This initiative would ease the burden on their families, allowing them to focus on their vital duties. This measure recognizes the unique challenges first responders face and ensures they can continue serving the community without compromising their family responsibilities. The Union is hopeful that the city council will work to pass this bill swiftly."

Upwards is a nationwide childcare network and technology company and is currently working with the Baltimore Police Department to provide childcare services stipends, as well as with the U.S. Army National Guard.

"Building childcare centers can take years - often 2 to 7 years, or even longer for construction. If we aim to address the urgent childcare needs of today's families, a mixed delivery model is essential," said Jessa Santangelo, Vice President of Business Development at Upwards, formerly known as WeeCare.

That approach includes licensed family childcare providers, who are ready to serve immediately.

"These providers meet, and often exceed, the same high standards as traditional centers, and are typically minority-owned businesses led by women, offering both quality care and economic empowerment in communities," Santangelo said.



While Mayor Muriel Bowser's office didn't want to comment on this specific bill, they sent the following statement to FOX 5:

"DC is proud to provide free universal Pre-K for our residents, in addition to targeted programs to support families in need of childcare. Mayor Bowser will continue to champion policies that make it easier for working parents to raise a family in the District."

This legislation will be discussed in council on October 23rd.

And if you're wondering who's paying for it - if passed, it would be added to next year's budget.

Read the full Childcare for First Responders Act of 2024 below:







