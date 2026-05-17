Fredericksburg police search for suspect who allegedly chased kids in bunny costume

The Brief Fredericksburg police are searching for a person accused of wearing a bunny costume and targeting children in a disturbing incident that unfolded Thursday. A mother told FOX 5 D.C. that her two children and several classmates were allegedly chased by a person wearing a bunny costume after getting off a school bus. The mother says the children are shaken and traumatized, and Fredericksburg police confirmed they are aware of the report and are investigating.



Fredericksburg police are searching for a person accused of wearing a bunny costume and targeting children in a disturbing incident that unfolded Thursday.

What we know:

A mother told FOX 5 D.C. that her two children and several classmates had just gotten off the school bus when they noticed a person in a full bunny costume near their bus stop.

She said the children initially tried to avoid the individual by crossing the street, but the situation escalated once the bus left the area.

According to the mother, the person in the costume allegedly began chasing the group of four children. She also claimed one young girl was nearly grabbed before her sister pulled her away. The children were reportedly able to escape when nearby traffic passed through the area, causing the individual to run off.

One of the children managed to snap a photo of the person in the costume, which has been shared with investigators.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said her children have been left shaken by the encounter and are feeling traumatized. She is urging law enforcement to identify and locate the suspect.

"My kids, I want to protect them and I can’t protect them in the case that they have already experienced this," she said in a recorded interview.

The Fredericksburg Police Department confirmed they are aware of the report and are actively investigating.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the costume or witnessed the incident to contact law enforcement.