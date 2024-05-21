Virginia man arrested for trying to abduct 5-year-old girl from Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

article

A Fredericksburg man has been arrested for the attempted abduction of a five-year-old girl.

Police say around 4 p.m. on May 19, a Fredericksburg Sheriff's deputy contacted the Fredericksburg Police Department to report an attempted abduction of a five-year-old girl.

The deputy was working an event at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds when he was approached by a woman who witnessed the man trying to physically lead the young girl into the men's restroom.

Fredericksburg officers and a detective responded to the Fairgrounds to interview the witness and the girl's family.

The girl's family told law enforcement they did not know the man and after witnesses described the offender to officers, they were able to locate him quickly.

The suspect has been identified as Francisco Gerardo Amaya Sosa, 46, of Stafford County.

Officers arrested Amaya Sosa and charged him with abduction. He is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.



