Frederick Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Police in Frederick are urgently searching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Divine Andre Mbu is described as approximately 3’11", weighing about 65 to 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His last known whereabouts have not been provided at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Divine Mbu's possible location to contact Det. Skelly at 240-529-8844 or email RSkelly@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Anyone with information can also submit anonymous tips to the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477.