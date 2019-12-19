Frederick police investigating suspicious death as 'possible hit-and-run'

Frederick police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the death of a 58-year-old man on Hillcrest Drive, which they described as suspicious.

Investigators called the incident a “possible hit and run.”

Police responded to the scene around 8:51 p.m.

They say bystanders were already trying to assist the victim, who they identified as Richard Shelton of Frederick.

He died at the scene.

They say Shelton’s injuries are consistent with crash injuries.

If you were in the Hillcrest Drive area between 8:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. and may have seen something call (240) 344-6948.

