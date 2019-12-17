Frederick fire victim dies days after being rescued

article

A victim who was rescued from a house fire on Wilson Place in Frederick last week died over the weekend.

The victim – who is one of two people who were pulled from the burning home the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 10 – has not been identified.

The person was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

The victim died on Saturday after succumbing to smoke inhalation injuries.

Investigators say the fire was caused by combustible materials located near an open flame candle.

