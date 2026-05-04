A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Monday as a standoff entered its fourth day.

Florida activist Guido Reichstädter scaled the bridge on Friday. He said in a post on X that he plans to come down soon, though it remains unclear when that will happen. He is protesting the war in Iran and calling for a global ban on artificial intelligence.

Reichstädter previously climbed the bridge in 2022 during a protest over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The right lane of the bridge remains blocked, and travelers should expect delays.

Traffic delays and detours

Two northbound right lanes on the Douglass Bridge remain blocked for police activity.

One northbound left lane is open, and all outbound lanes are open.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 4; traffic delays expected