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Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters day 4; traffic delays expected

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Updated  May 4, 2026 7:12am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 4

Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 4

A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Monday as a standoff entered its fourth day.

WASHINGTON - A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Monday as a standoff entered its fourth day.

Florida activist Guido Reichstädter scaled the bridge on Friday. He said in a post on X that he plans to come down soon, though it remains unclear when that will happen. He is protesting the war in Iran and calling for a global ban on artificial intelligence.

Reichstädter previously climbed the bridge in 2022 during a protest over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The right lane of the bridge remains blocked, and travelers should expect delays.

Traffic delays and detours

  • Two northbound right lanes on the Douglass Bridge remain blocked for police activity.
  • One northbound left lane is open, and all outbound lanes are open.
  • Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 4; traffic delays expected

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team and previous FOX 5 reporting.  

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