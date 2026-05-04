Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters day 4; traffic delays expected
WASHINGTON - A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Monday as a standoff entered its fourth day.
Florida activist Guido Reichstädter scaled the bridge on Friday. He said in a post on X that he plans to come down soon, though it remains unclear when that will happen. He is protesting the war in Iran and calling for a global ban on artificial intelligence.
Reichstädter previously climbed the bridge in 2022 during a protest over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The right lane of the bridge remains blocked, and travelers should expect delays.
Traffic delays and detours
- Two northbound right lanes on the Douglass Bridge remain blocked for police activity.
- One northbound left lane is open, and all outbound lanes are open.
- Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 4; traffic delays expected
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team and previous FOX 5 reporting.