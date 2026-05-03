Frederick Douglass Bridge standoff enters Day 3 prompting traffic warnings

The Brief Activist Guido Reichstadter has spent a second night in a tent atop the arches of the Frederick Douglass Bridge. He plans to remain perched on the structure until his specific demands are met: an end to the war in Iran and a global ban on artificial intelligence. Officials are warning commuters to expect ongoing lane restrictions and significant delays heading into Monday morning's rush hour.



Drivers are being urged to plan for extra travel time, or find alternate routes as a barricade situation on the Frederick Douglass Bridge enters its third day.

What we know:

An activist, identified as Guido Reichstadter, remains perched high above South Capitol Street atop one of the bridge’s iconic arches Sunday morning.

New footage reveals that Reichstadter successfully spent his second night camped inside a tent on the structure.

Dig deeper:

Reichstadter says he intends to remain on the bridge until his demands are met, including an end to the war in Iran and a global ban on artificial intelligence.

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Why you should care:

While authorities have managed to reopen most of the traffic lanes on the bridge, the situation remains a highly active scene. Crisis negotiators and specialized rescue crews remain on standby below the arch.

Commuters should expect ongoing disruptions. Lane restrictions will remain in place, and officials are warning drivers to anticipate significant delays during Monday morning’s rush hour.

The backstory:

This is not the Reichstadter's first high-altitude demonstration.

In 2022, the Florida native scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He was on the bridge for over 24 hours before being taken into custody by MPD.