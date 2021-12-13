Frederick County Superintendent's retirement announced by school board

The Board of Education of Frederick County has announced Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban will be retiring from her position.

Dr. Alban has served as the Superintendent of Schools since 2011. Her retirement is effective as of Monday.

Frederick County Public Schools put out a news release Monday night saying in part:

"Dr. Alban has served the Board, the children of Frederick County, and the Frederick County school community for over a decade, and the Board wishes her well in the future as she pursues other interests after a lifetime in public education."

Dr. Mike Markoe has been appointed by the Board of Education of Frederick County as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.