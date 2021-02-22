Frederick County sheriff’s deputy involved in multiple vehicle crash in New Market

The Frederick County sheriff’s office says a deputy’s condition is "unknown" after a crash involving multiple vehicles in New Market Monday morning.

They say the deputy was "conscious and breathing" before being taken to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was responding to what they described as a vehicle incident in Libertytown when the crash occurred in the 6100 block of Green Valley Road – Route 75 – around 10:45 a.m.

The roadway is shut down at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call (301) 600-1046.



