Frederick County School Board postpones vote to merge schools

The plan to merge two schools in Middletown has been put on hold.

The Frederick County School Board postponed a vote Monday, giving the community more time to weigh in on plans to modernize the school buildings.

After a feasibility study, the recommendation was made to build a new high school and then a second school that would combine the elementary and middle schools.

There’s been some pushback on the plans, so a letter went out to parents Monday morning notifying them that the school board had postponed the vote.

The school district says the elementary and middle school students would be separate from each other in the building and would not co-mingle.

Still, the atypical arrangement has prompted some concerns.

In a letter to parents, the district says, "Staff will work on additional engagement opportunities and a future date for discussion with the Board of Education will be scheduled at a later date. The additional time will allow for further discussions and exploration of options related to the project. The community will be updated on the revised presentation, once it has been scheduled."