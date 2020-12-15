Frederick County in Maryland declares snow emergency

Frederick County could see more than half a foot of snow and as a precaution, the city of Frederick declared a snow emergency Tuesday evening closing all city offices and non-essential operations. County schools are all virtual.

Mike Ramsburg, the superintendent of Highway Operations in Frederick County, said over 100 plows and other trucks will deploy first thing Wednesday morning to start treating roads.

He said when it comes to preparations for a storm like this one, it isn’t really about the night before but the months prior.

“We hold an annual snow rodeo in October each year and put the drivers through a simulated course to help as much as possible under those conditions to prepare for operating the snowplow, the dump truck with the snowplow on it,” Ramsburg said. “But we really haven’t had much snow to talk about for the last two years. So I have a lot of new drivers and this is going to be quite an experience for them to be out there on the road under these conditions for the first time.”

He’s urging people to stay off the roads if possible and to give plows ample room if you do have it drive.

