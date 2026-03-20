Frederick County data center fight heads toward referendum

The Brief More than 22,000 signatures have been submitted to put Frederick County’s data center zoning plan on the November ballot, far exceeding the required threshold. Election officials now have 20 days to verify signatures, while the proposal could still face legal challenges over whether it qualifies for a referendum. The plan involves a 2,600-acre data center overlay zone, with supporters citing economic benefits and opponents raising environmental and land use concerns.



A grassroots campaign to challenge Frederick County’s new data center zoning plan is gaining traction, with more than 22,000 signatures submitted to put the issue on the November ballot.

Organizers now face signature verification and a potential legal battle before voters can decide the future of the controversial project.

By the numbers:

The exact number of signatures turned in Thursday is 22,169 — about 10 percent of registered voters.

Organizers needed 7 percent in order to let residents decide the issue on Election Day.

The Frederick County Data Center Referendum Committee delivered three boxes of petitions to the Board of Elections.

The petitions come from residents opposing a newly approved 2,600-acre data center overlay zone.

County leaders say the project could bring financial benefits to the county. Organizers say they needed just over 15,000 valid signatures to get the referendum on the ballot.

Election officials now have 20 days to verify the signatures, a process expected to involve multiple staff members working through weekends.

What's next:

Before voters get a say, the signatures still need to be verified, and the measure could face a legal challenge.

Organizers say they are prepared for that possibility.

"Now we just sit and wait. If they come back with the decision that it is not subject to a referendum, then we will file in court immediately. We mean to take this through to the end. We’re going to see it through," said organizer Elizabeth Bauer.

If the overlay plan moves forward, some of the affected land includes farmland. About 1,000 acres of the area is currently zoned for agricultural use.

What they're saying:

Even if the signatures are confirmed, the referendum could face a legal review.

The county attorney has argued the zoning decision may not qualify for a referendum under the county charter. Organizers say they have consulted legal experts and are preparing for a potential challenge.

Residents expressed concerns about the impact of data centers.

"That’s too much electricity. I think it’s bad for the environment, and I think only certain companies benefit from a data center more than the rest of us," said one resident, Kim.

"It’s a ‘not in my backyard’ phenomenon. I’m glad they’re not in mine, but no one wants it to be around them," said resident Tim Gross.