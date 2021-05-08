Expand / Collapse search

Frederick Co. stabbing suspect leaves man in critical condition

By David Matthews
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

21-year-old Kyle Burdette of Brunswick, Md. faces an assault charge after an alleged stabbing Friday.

JEFFERSON, Md. - A Frederick County man faces an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight.

Police say they responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the scene in the 4400 block of Lewis Mills Court in Jefferson, Md.

Responding officers say 21-year-old Kyle Burdette of Brunswick, Md. stabbed the victim, 21-year-old Cole Zittle of Jefferson.

Both men were airlifted to hospitals. Zittle was still in critical condition as of 4 a.m. Saturday, but doctors expect him to live.

Burdette now faces a first-degree assault charge. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 600-1046.