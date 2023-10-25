Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean marries Tony Hawk's son Riley, reports say

article

Frances Bean, the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain, has tied the knot with Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, in a very ‘90s pairing.

Riley, 30, and Frances Bean, 31, got married earlier this month in Los Angeles, according to both E! News and TMZ . Riley’s rep confirmed the marriage to E! News on Tuesday.

TMZ reported that former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe served as the couple’s officiant.

Frances Bean first revealed she was dating Riley in early 2022 after a long break from social media.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," she wrote in a January 2022 Instagram post . "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

The post included a photo of Riley, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a professional skateboarder, sitting in front of a Christmas tree. Another showed the couple sitting together aboard a boat with now-retired skateboarding legend Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman.

FILE - (L-R) Catherine Goodman, Tony Hawk and Riley Hawk attend TONY HAWK: UNTIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF, Los Angeles premiere, at The Bungalow on March 30, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Frances Bean previously was married to musician Isaiah Silva but filed for divorce in 2016, according to E! News and TMZ. The split was finalized in 2018, with Frances Bean giving up her dad's iconic 1959 guitar as part of a settlement after Silva claimed she gave it to him as a gift, E! News reported .

