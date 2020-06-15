FOX hosts GLAAD roundtable as part of Pride Month 2020 efforts and #TVForAll initiative

As part of FOX’s inclusive efforts, the network partnered with GLAAD on June 22 to host an intimate conversation with FOX talent from the present and past, as well as artists from GLAAD’s team. The full roundtable event can be watched in the video below:

The roundtable was part of FOX's Pride Month 2020 celebrations and its #TVForAll campaign, an initiative that highlights the vast and influential contributions made by LGBTQ+ individuals to the world of entertainment.

“All month long, FOX will be spotlighting from the LGBTQ+ community as we highlight the amazing talent that contributes to this diverse network,” entertainer and LGBTQ+ ally Nicole Scherzinger said in a video. “Join myself and FOX in celebrating Pride 2020 using #TVForAll.”

“Initially commemorating the historic Stonewall Riots which took place in June of 1969, Pride Month has evolved into something much bigger,” Scherzinger said. “It’s a time when communities can come together to feel empowered, equal and seen.”

“FOX has always been involved and supportive with our programming and outreach, and while this year won’t have the same in-person parades or events that we look forward to, it will still be a meaningful and important time,” Scherzinger continued.

Additionally, the #TVForAll campaign will feature photography of its talent from Sydney Claire, a professional whose “true skill and passion lies in capturing the rich diversity of the human experience,” according to their website.

“Inspired by photographer Sydney Claire’s digital series “Portraits in the Age of Quarantine,” these photos are extremely unique and tell a beautiful story," FOX said. "Through our partnership with Sydney, LGBTQ+ FOX talent from past, present and future shows were captured with a unique prism that created a rainbow across the photos to showcase the iconic symbol for Pride. Images posted throughout the month of June will feature an exclusive quote/mini interview with talent about pride, diversity and the impact of their characters/presence on TV."

Here are some of the FOX talent and artists you can expect to see included in said photos:

-Leslie Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson (“Call Me Kat”)

-Raven-Symoné, (“The Masked Singer,” “Celebrity Watch Party”)

-Bella Thorne ("The Masked Singer")

-Fortune Feimster (“Bless The Harts”)

-Rafael Silva and Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”

-John Robers (“Bob’s Burgers”)

-Kevin McHale and Alex Newell (“Glee”)

To participate and stay up-to-date with FOX’s latest pride initiatives, follow FOX on social media or post using the #TVForAll hashtag.

