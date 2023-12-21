FOX honors military caregiver with $10K in support of Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s 'Hidden Heroes'

Colleen Rose and her husband were only married for about 10 months when she became his caregiver.

It was 2010 and John, a U.S. Marine, was deployed in Afghanistan when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device. The IED burned his body and his face, and caused him to lose vision in one eye. He suffered extensive fractures all over his body and lost all his teeth on one side of his mouth.

Their dedication to one another helped them make it through the surgeries and daily therapy sessions. But it wasn’t long before tragedy struck the young family again.

After being released from the hospital, the couple was participating in a Veterans Day parade when the float they were on was struck by a train. Both were hurt, but Colleen suffered more serious injuries to her body including multiple bone fractures.

The couple were dealt another blow in 2016 when Colleen was diagnosed with stage-two breast cancer. With their caregiving roles now reversed, John stepped in to care for her.

"While our trials and tribulations have been myriad, we have gotten by with a little help from our friends - thankfully, to organizations like the Elizabeth Dole Foundation," Colleen shared on Thursday during a visit to FOX 5.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ FOX honors military caregiver Colleen Rose, and her husband John, with $10K in support of Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s 'Hidden Heroes'

As a part of Fox Corporation’s FOX Forward Holiday Giving program, the company is supporting the Elizabeth Dole Foundation again this holiday season with special grants for caregivers of veterans, like Collen, who are part of their ‘Hidden Heroes’ initiative.

"Caregivers like Colleen are the number one investment to ensure that veterans can rehabilitate and recover from their wounds and illnesses," said actor Jocko Sims, a Hidden Heroes ambassador with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "That is why I, on behalf of the FOX Corporation and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, we are generously giving you a $10,000 check to support you and your family."

"The foundation has given me so many gifts, like learning to understand that it's okay to ask for help," Colleen said through tears on Thursday. "To have it in their heart to provide help, when I’m not even asking for it, is really just incredible."

Military caregivers can register and join the Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community online, HiddenHeroes.org.