FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick honored with Murrow Award for Missing Pieces: 'Into the Woods' podcast

Last summer, FOX 5 reporter Melanie Alnwick documented the mystery of a young filmmaker from Prince George’s County who vanished into the woods of Idaho in the Missing Pieces: "Into the Woods" podcast – and now her efforts are being recognized.

Alnwick has been honored with a prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her series, which tracks Terrence Woods’ disappearance in 2018, and includes an in depth look at the events and the people surrounding the mystery.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

This award is a testiment to Alnwick's thorough research, reporting and dedication.

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 1: 'T'

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 2: Valerie

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 3: Idaho

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 4: The Missing

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 5: No birds, no body

Missing Pieces: Into the Woods, Episode 6: Epilogue

