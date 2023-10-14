FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell wins Prince George's County Dancing with the Stars

Congratulations to our very own Marissa Mitchell for winning the first annual Prince George's County "Dancing with the Stars."

Marissa and her partner Pedro Castineira dazzled the crowd and judges Friday night with their Cha-Cha. The sold out event was held at Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Eight duos took to the ballroom floor including Prince George's County Sheriff John Carr and WHUR host Harold Fisher.

Proceeds from the event supports the county's family justice center foundation, which serves local families impacted by domestic violence.

Marissa not only took home the mirror ball trophy, but she was among the top two fundraisers for the foundation. DMV fitness guru Keith Martin won the fundraising category, raising more than $11,000.