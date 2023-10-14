Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell wins Prince George's County Dancing with the Stars

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell joins local Dancing with the Stars

FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell is participating in a local edition of Dancing with the Stars. Her partner, Salsa dancer, and instructor Pedro Castineiraon, stops by "Lion Lunch Hour" to help spread the word about the domestic violence fundraising event, and break down the Cha Cha Cha - the dance he and Marissa will be performing.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Congratulations to our very own Marissa Mitchell for winning the first annual Prince George's County "Dancing with the Stars."

Marissa and her partner Pedro Castineira

Marissa and her partner Pedro Castineira dazzled the crowd and judges Friday night with their Cha-Cha. The sold out event was held at Martin's Crosswinds in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Eight duos took to the ballroom floor including Prince George's County Sheriff John Carr and WHUR host Harold Fisher. 

Proceeds from the event supports the county's family justice center foundation, which serves local families impacted by domestic violence. 

Marissa not only took home the mirror ball trophy, but she was among the top two fundraisers for the foundation. DMV fitness guru Keith Martin won the fundraising category, raising more than $11,000.