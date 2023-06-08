FOX 5 Zip Trip to Upper Marlboro moved indoors Friday due to poor air quality

The FOX 5 Zip Trip will go on – but we'll take the show inside Friday to Upper Marlboro's Show Place Arena due to the poor air quality across the D.C. region.

Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires is blanketing the D.C. area triggering warnings and making it unhealthy for some to be outside.

The District was placed under a Code PURPLE Air Quality Alert Thursday and much of the surrounding area is under a Code RED Alert.

The party kicks off at 6 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. Join us inside for all the fun!