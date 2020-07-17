FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Poolesville
POOLESVILLE, Md. - The coronavirus pandemic is making us change the way we do one of our favorite summer traditions -- FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS!
This Friday -- we're taking you back to our favorite FOX 5 Zip Trip memories from our visit to Poolesville! Located in Montgomery County, Poolesville is full of history, culture and countless residents who love calling this community home.
RELATED: Poolesville | Zip Trip: History, adventure, and much more
Check out the videos and relive the fun we had during our visit to Poolesville on this FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday!
You can check out more of our FOX 5 Zip Trip fun!
If you were out-and-about during our past FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS and take photos of the fun - post them online using #FOX5ZipTrip.
Advertisement