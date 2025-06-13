FOX 5 Zip Trip celebrates summer in Landover

The FOX 5 team is kicking off the summertime with a ZIP TRIP to Landover, Maryland. The city is rich in history and conveniently located near Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore.

With plenty of family-friendly activities, here are 5 Must Stops on this Zip Trip Friday:

Rock & Toss Crab House

Enjoy seasoned seafood boils packed with flavor. The menu features crab baskets, shrimp, oysters, and more, made from fresh ingredients and unique recipes. Stop by for lunch or dinner and savor the taste of summer year-round.

Go Kart Track

Feel the thrill of speed on a top-tier racing track. Riders can hop into single or double karts for eight laps covering 1.25 miles. It's a high-energy experience perfect for families, date nights, or company events.

Enterprise Golf Course

Opened in 1976 on the historic Newton White Dairy Farm, this public golf course is one of the Mid-Atlantic’s best. The 18-hole course offers year-round access, making it a prime destination for golf enthusiasts.

Six Flags America

Enjoy over 100 rides, shows, and attractions before the park permanently closes on Nov. 2. Highlights include Harley Quinn Spinsanity, Joker’s Jinx, and Hurricane Harbor, Maryland’s largest water park, featuring a lazy river and RipQurl Blaster water coaster.

Watkins Regional Park

Explore trails for hiking and biking, a nature center, and a beekeeping collective. This free park offers something for everyone, including mini-golf, a miniature train, and a popular carousel.

