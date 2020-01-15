FOX 5 Viewer Tip Leads to Arrest in Multi-State Investigation

A suspected criminal has been captured, thanks to a FOX 5 viewer tip.

The man is accused in a multi-jurisdictional crime spree that included preying on mourners at Northern Virginia cemeteries.

FOX 5’s Anne Cutler first reported on the crimes back in June of 2019.

At the time, two suspects were accused of stealing purses and valuables from parked cars, while the owners of those vehicles attended burial services and visited grave sites at King David Memorial Garden in McLean, Va.

Those suspects were then accused of using the stolen credit cards to make large purchases at Walmart and Target stores in the area.

FOX 5 aired images of the suspects that were captured by store surveillance cameras.

After Cutler’s report, a viewer reached out to Fox 5, saying she recognized one of the men see saw on TV.

After turning the information over to authorities and a months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation, police tell Fox 5, that viewer tip led them to an arrest .

40 year old “Eugene Portiki Blocker” is facing charges in Fairfax County for theft, fraud and criminally receiving goods.

He was arrested in Washington DC, then booked in Stafford County on 16 additional warrants.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that additional cemeteries were targeted in Northern Virginia.

They’re also investigating possible connections to an organized crime group.

Fairfax County Second Lieutenant John Lieb says, investigation into those cases is ongoing.

“Our officers indicated that the suspects were active in other jurisdictions and part of an organized criminal group that preyed upon these victims and then used these credit cards to make purchases at stores throughout the region.”

Because Blocker is believed to be involved in multiple different crimes in different areas, police believe there may be additional victims.

Fairfax County tells FOX 5 that more arrests may be forthcoming.