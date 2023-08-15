FOX 5 SVP and GM Patrick Paolini promoted to head of FTS' newly-restructured advertising sales division

Patrick Paolini is leaving his position as Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX 5 DC/WTTG after ten years in the role.

Paolini has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Ad Sales for Fox Television Stations as part of a restructuring of the Advertising Sales division which will merge local, national and digital sales into one unit. Paolini made the announcement in a company-wide meeting Tuesday afternoon.

"Patrick’s unique ability to execute, developed from years in both news and sales, makes him ideally suited to lead the FTS sales organization. I am confident that this newly elevated dynamic team will move quickly and decisively given their depth of knowledge and proven track record, including the successful creation of FLX, our CTV/OTT ad platform," said FTS Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy in a press release.

Paolini will assume his new position immediately, reporting directly to Abernethy.

Sheila Bruce, Tom Fleming and Michael Page have also been promoted to new roles as SVP of FOX Ad Sales. The restructuring is "designed to leverage the power of FOX’s strong news content, live sports and digital/streaming platforms," according to the release.

"I am excited to have Sheila, Tom and Michael join me as we transform FTS’s ad sales strategy during this pivotal time of growth. Each of them is a talented executive who challenges the status-quo and will continue to create and redefine solutions in this ever-evolving new advertising landscape. I can’t wait to get started," said Paolini.