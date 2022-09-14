FOX 5 is honoring one of our own! Dave Rysak, an extraordinary photojournalist who has covered countless stories across the D.C. region, is celebrating 40 years at the station!

Dave said he is proud to be able to celebrate the milestone and is grateful to have been able to cover news in all parts of the nation’s capital -- including at the White House.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ FOX 5 photojournalist Dave Rysak celebrates 40 years at the station

One of the highlights of his career, he said, was when he traveled to Africa for a story on the HIV crisis. He said the project was rewarding because of the difference it made in people’s lives.

Dave never mails it in! No matter what the story or the shot – you know you’ll get the best when Dave is behind the camera.

Congratulations, Dave Rysak, on 40 years at FOX 5 – and to 40 more!