FOX 5 partners with Washington Teachers' Union to air lessons on TV for students without laptops

FOX 5 and its sister station, FOX 5 Pus (WDCA), are partnering with the Washington Teachers' Union to air lessons on television, starting Monday, March 30, for students who do not have access to laptops or Wi-Fi during school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each day of the week will feature a 30-minute lesson, presented by the District of Columbia Public Schools teachers, that is aligned with district learning standards for a particular grade group.

Lessons will begin Monday on Fox 5 Plus at 10 a.m.

Mondays will be for early childhood learners and first-graders; Tuesdays for second- and third-graders; Wednesdays for fourth- and fifth-graders; Thursdays for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders; and Fridays for ninth- through twelfth-graders. Lessons will be mostly in the subjects of English language arts, math, science and history.

The program is called “Learning Doesn’t Stop—Lessons on TV.”

“We’re doing this because at least 30 to 40 percent of our city’s students do not have access to a computer. They shouldn’t be left out of distance learning because of their economic circumstance,” said WTU President Elizabeth Davis.

“Even with the city’s recent investment in 16,400 new laptops and thousands more available in our schools, DCPS has been slow to release them to every student who needs one. Every child needs an equal chance to learn while schools are closed, and we’re working to help fill the gap with lessons on TV.”

FOX 5 General Manager Patrick Paolini said the station was thrilled to team up with WTU in this time of crisis.

“FOX 5 is committed to serving the community in any way we can. The lessons on WDCA taught by our community heroes—teachers—will help kids keep learning as we all get through the coronavirus crisis together in a variety of ways,” said Paolini.