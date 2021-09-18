FOX 5 on hand at historic rivalry game between Howard University and Hampton

Howard University and Hampton reignited a rivalry that’s more than a century old on Saturday in the newly minted Truth and Service Classic – and they did it in special place.

The historically Black university teams have played one another 96 times – but this time, they met on Audi Field, the home of D.C. United.

"It's the culmination of a dream coming true, really," said Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis.

According to Davis, they began discussing the prospect of playing on D.C. United's home field four years ago.

Davis says playing at such a location puts HBCUs in the spotlight.

"I think what it does, is it puts HBCUs on center stage," he said. "I want people to know that what we do is important. The rivalries we have, the passion, the bands, all the elements of an HBCU football game will be on display for the entire nation. And that's what doing a game at a venue like this brings."

Vice President Kamala Harris was even on hand for the coin toss for the game between her alma mater and Hampton.

The Bison fell to the Pirates 48-32.

