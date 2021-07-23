FOX 5 DC debuts new headquarters in Bethesda

FOX 5 DC is excited to debut its newest headquarters!

WTTG-TV and WDCA-TV will now be broadcast from 7272 Wisconsin Ave., which is about 2 miles from our previous location at 5151 Wisconsin Ave. in Friendship Heights where we had been located since 1966.

Our operation has moved into the Carr Properties Wilson building, a new and stunning high-tech complex, which will no doubt help to cement FOX 5's position as the DMV's news leader for decades to come.

The new building, in the heart of Bethesda, is home to a 23-story office tower and contains retail and residential space.

The massive complex took years to build.

"Today’s debut of FOX 5’s new sleek and vibrant home has been a labor of love and a example of our commitment to keep innovating on the local news experience. We are excited to showcase our new technologically advanced facility which we designed to enhance coverage and further connect the intersection of news and the communities we serve," FOX 5 Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Paolini said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made the initial announcement of our move official at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"Fox Television's relocation to Maryland is further proof that more and more great companies are recognizing the tremendous value and advantages of doing business here," said Hogan. "This move, which brings approximately 200 employees into the state, is a win for our state and for Montgomery County as we continue to attract growing companies like Fox."

Take a look at FOX 5 DC's new building!