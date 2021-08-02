Fourth police officer dies by suicide after Capitol riot, family confirms

A fourth police officer who responded to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, according to his family.

Kyle DeFreytag died on July 10, his mother confirms. She also says he responded to the Jan. 6 insurrection during the later shift and was outside the Capitol.

D.C. Police also confirm that DeFreytag was found dead on July 10.

DeFreytag was an MPD officer for five years, according to his obituary. He was 26-years-old.

Five people died as a result of the riot at the U.S. Capitol – including a Capitol police officer.

Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood took his own life days after the incident, along with D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith.

D.C. police confirmed Monday morning that a third officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has died as a result of suicide.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)