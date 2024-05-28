Metro blames 1970s signal equipment for Red Line delays ahead of summer closures

Metro officials apologized Tuesday for delays along the Red Line at both the Wheaton and Forest Glen stations, saying outdated 1970s signal equipment was to blame.

The equipment is expected to be replaced as part of major construction that kicks off Saturday and will last all summer long.

"I didn’t know that," rider Ayanna Harmon said of the upcoming work. "That’s crazy."

Altogether, five stations – Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma – will be shut down, with Takoma remaining closed through June 29 and the other four stations closing through August 31.

Related article

As for why the stations are being shut down, Metro officials said the Silver Spring station has to close for Purple Line work, and so they’re opting to schedule the additional improvements and upgrades during the same time.

"It’s gonna be tough," commuter Duane Hawkins said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Free shuttles will replace trains during the work, but for someone like Hawkins, who lives in Gainesville, VA, that means he’ll soon have to take a commuter bus, then the Metro, then the shuttle just to get to work.

"It’s gonna be kind of an inconvenience," he told FOX 5 Tuesday night in Wheaton.

Related article

Between Saturday and August 31, parking will be free at the five impacted stations.

READ MORE: New report accuses Metro of neglecting safety protocols