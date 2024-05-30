Suspect accused of striking man with metal baton at Woodbridge gas pump arrested

Authorities have arrested the person they say brandished a firearm and attacked a man with a retractable metal baton last week at a Virginia gas pump.

The assault happened on May 22 in Woodbridge just after 11:45 a.m.

Officers say 31-year-old Gregory Marsalis Robinson parked in front of a vehicle at a gas pump at a 7-Eleven on Dale Boulevard and got into an argument while brandishing a firearm in his waistband.

Gregory Marsalis Robinson (Prince William County Police Department)

Police say Robinson pushed a 26-year-old man before retrieving the baton and striking a 53-year-old victim multiple times.

The victim struck with the baton was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Robinson fled the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested on May 23 and faces charges of malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery.