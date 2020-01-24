Fourth Fairfax County music teacher accused of sexually abusing students in recent months

Police are urging potential victims to come forward after yet another music teacher reportedly had sexual contact with a student in Northern Virginia.

Most recently, a private music teacher who also teaches at Justice High School in Fairfax County is behind bars, facing accusations he had sexual contact with a minor.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

It’s just the latest in an alarming number of similar cases.

At least three more cases in recent months — accusing local music teachers of sexually abusing students.

In this latest case, 57-year old Philip Spivey not only taught at Fairfax County’s Justice High School but he also taught at Foxes Music Company for more than two decades.

There were apparently no red flags. Likely because at Foxes, parents are encouraged to sit inside the room with their child during music lessons.

Advertisement

“Almost all piano lessons, the parents go in,” said Eric Wagner, Co-Owner of Foxes Music Company.

Wagner says in nearly 25 years he never had complaints concerning Spivey.

Spivey is the latest music teacher to be accused of having sexual contact with a minor. He taught English as a second language class at Justice High School in Falls Church. Spivey was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Police say parents should determine on a case by case basis if they should not leave their child alone during music lessons.

Foxes Music Company sent a letter to their long-time clients.

Police are concerned there could be more victims and urge anyone with concerns to call them.

