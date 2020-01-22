Fairfax County private music teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student

article

A 57-year-old Fairfax County music is jailed without bond after he allegedly had sexual contact with a student at Justice High School.

Philip Spivey of Falls Church faces charges including indecent liberties against a child.

The victim – whose age has not been identified – is receiving assistance from the Major Crimes Bureau Victim Services Division.

Police want to talk to anyone who has information, or may have had inappropriate contact with Spivey.

If you have information to share, call (703) 246-7800.

