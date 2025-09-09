Fourth attempt at Bristow data center vote set for Tuesday

The Brief Prince William County board set for fourth vote on Bristow data center. Activists plan protest ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. session. Rezoning plan includes six transmission lines through Brentsville and Gainesville.



For the fourth time, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on the proposed Bristow Data Center Campus and residents are asking if this time it will actually happen.

Activists plan protest

What we know:

Activists opposing further data center development say repeated delays are a tactic to build support until enough board members vote yes.

The Coalition to Protect Prince William County is planning a protest and news conference ahead of the session, set for 6:30 p.m.

Board could vote

READ MORE: Lawsuits mounting as Prince William County continues to eye more data centers

On the agenda are two key items, including a vote to rezone land from agricultural to a planned business district, a move that would clear the way for a major data corridor.

The proposal includes six transmission lines running through Brentsville and Gainesville to support the infrastructure.

Following the recent passing of Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir, some community members worry the vote could move forward without full regional representation.

Opinions remain divided, with residents both for and against the project speaking out.

If the vote proceeds, it’s expected to begin at 7 p.m.

