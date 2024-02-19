Police have launched an investigation into an incident at a construction site in Alexandria where four people were electrocuted on Monday morning.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, all the men who sustained electric shock injuries were site workers.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital where it was determined that two of them had injuries that were "life-threatening." One of the men received treatment at the site.

Four workers electrocuted at Alexandria construction site; police launch investigation

APD officers roped off the scene in the 6300 block of Stevenson Avenue while they looked into how this happened. The electrical power was shut off at the site, but it has since been restored.

The Virginia Department of Labor has been notified.

