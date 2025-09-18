Woman accused of murdering grandmother Fort Washington arrested
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Police in Prince George's County have arrested the woman accused of killing her grandmother over the weekend.
What we know:
Breante Thomas was arrested in Waldorf on Thursday, after days of searching. She is accused of stabbing and killing her 81-year-old grandmother, Helen Thomas on Sunday, Sept. 14, and stabbing another family member.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman wanted in fatal stabbing of grandmother in Fort Washington: police
The backstory:
Police were called out for a welfare check at a home on Bonhill Drive in Fort Washington just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. When they got there, they found Helen Thomas inside with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.
One man was also stabbed. Police said he was also a family member. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify the second family member who was stabbed.
What's next:
Breante Thomas is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the alleged killing of her grandmother and attempted first and second-degree murder for the alleged attack against the other family member, among other charges.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Police Department.