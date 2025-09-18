Woman accused of murdering grandmother Fort Washington arrested

The Brief Prince George's County Police have arrested the woman accused of stabbing her grandmother to death over the weekend. Breante Thomas has been charged with first and second-degree murder for allegedly killing Helen Thomas. Another family member was injured in the attack.



What we know:

Breante Thomas was arrested in Waldorf on Thursday, after days of searching. She is accused of stabbing and killing her 81-year-old grandmother, Helen Thomas on Sunday, Sept. 14, and stabbing another family member.

The backstory:

Police were called out for a welfare check at a home on Bonhill Drive in Fort Washington just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. When they got there, they found Helen Thomas inside with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.

One man was also stabbed. Police said he was also a family member. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the second family member who was stabbed.

What's next:

Breante Thomas is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the alleged killing of her grandmother and attempted first and second-degree murder for the alleged attack against the other family member, among other charges.