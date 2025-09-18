Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of murdering grandmother Fort Washington arrested

Published  September 18, 2025 4:09pm EDT
28-year-old Maryland woman wanted for fatally stabbing grandmother

Prince George’s County Police are searching for a woman accused of fatally stabbing her grandmother and critically injuring another relative inside a Fort Washington home.

The Brief

    • Prince George's County Police have arrested the woman accused of stabbing her grandmother to death over the weekend.
    • Breante Thomas has been charged with first and second-degree murder for allegedly killing Helen Thomas.
    • Another family member was injured in the attack.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Police in Prince George's County have arrested the woman accused of killing her grandmother over the weekend.

What we know:

Breante Thomas was arrested in Waldorf on Thursday, after days of searching. She is accused of stabbing and killing her 81-year-old grandmother, Helen Thomas on Sunday, Sept. 14, and stabbing another family member.

The backstory:

Police were called out for a welfare check at a home on Bonhill Drive in Fort Washington just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. When they got there, they found Helen Thomas inside with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. 

One man was also stabbed. Police said he was also a family member. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the second family member who was stabbed.

What's next:

Breante Thomas is facing charges of first and second-degree murder for the alleged killing of her grandmother and attempted first and second-degree murder for the alleged attack against the other family member, among other charges.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Prince George's County Police Department.

