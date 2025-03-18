Former Virginia prison now home to theater production company

article

The Brief The Workhouse Arts Center, once the Lorton Reformatory, now hosts theater productions, including "Clyde’s," a play about former inmates. This is the first time "Clyde’s" has been performed on the grounds of a former prison, adding historical significance to the production. The theater is housed in former prison dormitories, with a nearby museum preserving Lorton’s history. Workhouse Arts Center continues to evolve, hosting events like a Met Gala-inspired ball and a new mini-golf course opening in April.



The Workhouse Arts Center, built on the grounds of the former Lorton Reformatory, is hosting a production of "Clyde’s," a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage that explores the lives of former prisoners.

This marks the first time "Clyde’s" has been performed on the grounds of a former prison complex, adding a profound layer of meaning to the production.

"It didn't really click until we were in that rehearsal space, and we looked around — this place has been here for a very long time," said cast member Oscar Salvador Jr. of Stafford, Va. "Connecting that with this play was an interesting, surreal moment."

What was once a dormitory for some of the nation's most notorious criminals, the space has now been transformed into a theater.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Workhouse Arts Center also houses a museum dedicated to telling the century-long history of the Lorton prison.

Sha Golanski, a cast member from Silver Spring, Md., emphasized the significance of performing "Clyde’s" in this space.

"This play was the most produced play in America last year. However, I think this is the only time that it has actually been produced inside a former prison," Golanski said.

The Workhouse Arts Center has been working to reshape the site’s history, and its efforts have been well-received.

"I think the response of the residents and the community members who come to campus to experience the arts has been overwhelmingly positive," said Keith Gordon, President and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. "During COVID, we had a bit of a lull, as most businesses did, but we've really come back — and we've come back in a big way."

The theater’s resurgence continues beyond "Clyde’s."

A Met Gala-inspired ball is planned for this weekend, and a new miniature golf course is set to open in April.

Meanwhile, the play remains a must-see experience for theatergoers, with several more weekends of performances ahead.