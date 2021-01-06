Former Virginia Governor calls for Trump's removal from office

Terry McAuliffe, former Virginia Governor and candidate for the office in this year's race, released a statement calling for the removal of President Trump from office and asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

McAuliffe's statement reads:

"Today has been one of the darkest and ugliest days in our nation's history. As a direct result of Donald Trump's calls to invalidate our fair and democratic presidential election - and many Republicans' continued support of his efforts - terrorists have attacked our nation's capitol with deadly consequences.

This isn't the first time Trump has incited violence in our streets and his statement today of 'love' for these violent extremists makes him a continuing threat to our democracy. Vice President Mike Pence must immediately invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Donald Trump from office before more Americans are harmed.

Thank you to President-Elect Joe Biden and Governor Ralph Northam for their leadership for our country and Commonwealth. Our nation is hurting right now and our institutions are being tested, but our democracy will undoubtedly prevail. Ours is the greatest democracy on Earth, and I look forward to January 20 when President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated as part of the peaceful transfer of power that is fundamental to who we are as a nation. He and Vice President-Elect Harris will unify us and lead America through this dark and painful time."

His statement comes after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, causing chaos and leading to the death of one woman.