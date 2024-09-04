Former Virginia after-school program contractor arrested for filming elementary girls; police

A former after-school program contractor has been arrested for unlawfully filming students in Fairfax County elementary schools.

The suspect, Arturo Elmore-Adon, 25, of Reston, Virginia, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of an image of another under 18.

Police say a thorough investigation was conducted on devices belonging to Arturo. Following, detectives obtained additional warrants for 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, the victims are six to eight-year-old girls and occurred at elementary schools in McLean and Herndon.

Arturo is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

