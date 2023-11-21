Former teacher accused of sexually abusing student arrested at BWI while trying to leave country

D.C. Police say a former teacher accused of sexually abusing a student was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Airport as he attempted to leave the country.

According to MPD, the abuse took place between Jan. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2014 when the victim was under the age of 18. According to a police report, the victim told police that they engaged in multiple sex acts and was "in a significant relationship" with 56-year-old teacher Mark Anthony Williams, of Fairfax, Va.

The victim reported the abuse on Oct. 16, 2018, but when police began to investigate, they learned that Williams had moved out of the country.

On Nov. 16, MPD received an alert that Williams was back in the county and the following day, the DC Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody just days later, on Nov. 19, as he was attempting to board a flight out of the country at BWI.

He’s been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a secondary education student and is awaiting to be extradited from Maryland to D.C.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.