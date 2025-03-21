Former sheriff sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for accepting over $75,000 in bribes

The Brief A former sheriff in Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for accepting over $75,000 in bribes. 53-year-old Scott Howard Jenkins, of Culpeper, Virginia, was convicted in December 2024 of multiple charges relating to bribery and conspiracy.



The former sheriff of Culpeper County was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for accepting over $75,000 in bribes.

53-year-old Scott Howard Jenkins, of Culpeper, Virginia, was convicted in December 2024 of one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud, and seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

"Scott Jenkins violated his oath of office and the faith the citizens of Culpeper County placed in him when he engaged in a cash-for-badges scheme," Acting United States Attorney Zachary T. Lee said today. "We hold our elected law enforcement officials to a higher standard of conduct and this case proves that when those officials use their authority for unjust personal enrichment, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable. I am grateful to the FBI for their tireless work on this investigation."

"Every law enforcement officer takes an oath to serve and protect the community-- that includes following the law they’ve sworn to uphold. I am proud of the diligent work our investigative team did on this case to bring Jenkins to justice," said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, Stanley M. Meador.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jenkins accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions from co-defendants Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, as well as at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents.

Rahim, Gumbinner, and Metcalf have all pled guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

In return for the bribes, Jenkins appointed each of the bribe payors as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position, and issued them official Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and credentials. The bribe payors were not trained or vetted and did not render any legitimate services to the Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Culpeper County.

In addition, Jenkins pressured other local officials to approve a petition filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court by Rahim, a convicted felon, to restore his right to possess a firearm and which falsely stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County.