Former Prince George’s County exec Rushern Baker running for Maryland governor
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is planning on running for the state’s top post.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
FOX 5 learned Thursday night that Baker plans to run for governor in 2022, after current Governor Larry Hogan has left the post.
READ MORE: Angela Alsobrooks calls on Rushern Baker to fire Prince George's Co. Schools CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell
The Republican is widely rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024.