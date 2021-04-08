Expand / Collapse search

Former Prince George’s County exec Rushern Baker running for Maryland governor

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

Rushern Baker running for governor

FOX 5 learned Thursday night that Rushern Baker has put his hat in the ring in the race for the governorship.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker is planning on running for the state’s top post.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 learned Thursday night that Baker plans to run for governor in 2022, after current Governor Larry Hogan has left the post.

READ MORE: Angela Alsobrooks calls on Rushern Baker to fire Prince George's Co. Schools CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell

The Republican is widely rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024.
 