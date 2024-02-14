Former Northwood High School track coach sentenced for sexually abusing teenage girl

A former Montgomery County track coach will serve a year in prison and must register as a sex offender for life after pleading guilty to sexually abusing one of his athletes.

Giovanni Reumante, 34, of Takoma Park worked as a track and field coach for several years at Northwood High School. He had also worked as a paraeducator at the school.

According to court docs, between 2014 and 2017, Reumante engaged in a sexual relationship with a teen who had joined his team to stay in shape.

The relationship began as flirtatious text messages when the victim was 15 years old and evolved into intercourse once she turned 17.

The girl told police that she and Reumante would have intercourse after practice, in his vehicle, and sometimes at his home in Takoma Park.

The victim came forward as an adult, sharing her story with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Featured article

Reumante was arrested in 2021 at Washington Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took him into custody after he returned from a trip to Punta Cana.

Known as Coach Gio, Reumante ran track at Northwood High School himself and, years later, was celebrated for helping revive the team as a coach.



