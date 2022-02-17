Former music school teacher sexually abused 12-year-old girl during private lessons, police say

A former music school teacher was arrested and faces charges after police say he sexually abused a then-12-year-old girl during private lessons over a two-year span in Howard County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Priyant Sundas (Howard County Police)

Authorities say 30-year-old Priyant Sundas sexually assaulted the girl during one-on-one music lessons between 2018 and 2020 at the Soundcheck Rock Academy -- formerly known as the Columbia Rock School.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Sundas, of Rockville, was employed by the music school until 2020. The alleged abuse was just recently reported to police by the victim. He is being held on no bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Authorities tell FOX 5 Sundas was also arrested and charged with sexual abuse of minors in November 2021 for alleged sexual contact that took place with more than one juvenile student during private music lessons at the Chevy Chase Arts Academy when he worked as a teacher.

Advertisement

Officials say Columbia Rock School is cooperating fully with the investigation. Investigators believe there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov