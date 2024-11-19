Former Montgomery County teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with student

article

A Montgomery County teacher accused of having sex with a 14-year-old middle schooler more than a dozen times has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Melissa Curtis, 32, will spend three decades with all but 12 months suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release for three counts of third-degree sex offense.

Once released, Curtis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years and as a condition of probation, she will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors other than her own children.

Curtis was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 15. She pleaded guilty to the sex offense charges on June 20.

The investigation into the sexual abuse began in October 2023 after the victim came forward with the allegations that he had engaged in sexual acts Curtis who was teaching at Lakelands Park Middle School while he was a student.

According to prosecutors, in 2015, the 14-year-old victim was volunteering for an after-school program that Curtis, who was 22 years old at the time, was running and they were often alone together.

Investigators say the sexual assaults occurred for several months until the end of April 2015 in several different locations including the school, inside of her car and at her mother’s house in Montgomery County.

The documents also say Curtis provided the victim with alcohol and marijuana and that she had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times while he was in eighth grade.

A warrant for Curtis's arrest was obtained on Oct. 31, 2023, charging her with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses. She turned herself in on Nov. 7, 2023.

A spokesperson said Curtis left Montgomery County Public Schools in 2017.